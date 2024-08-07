Disciplined Growth and Operational Excellence Propel Vedanta’s Strong Q1FY25

By-Mr. Navin Agarwal, Executive Vice Chairman, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd.
Disciplined growth. Operational excellence. Exploring opportunities along the value chain. And an unwavering commitment to sustainability.
A foundation based on these has resulted in a great quarter and has set us on a path to a transformative FY25. #Q1FY25 saw Vedanta Limited clock a #profit of Rs 5,065 crore, which is an increase of 54% YoY & 124% QoQ respectively, supported with an overall ~20% decline in cost of production alongside healthy margins.
I am also pleased to share that we are on track with our demerger into industry-leading, focused entities with sharper investment propositions.
As we look ahead into FY25, we foresee a remarkable growth across our entire portfolio, and remain committed to our near term $30bn annual revenue target.
Our strategy is clear, our foundation is solid, and our team is energized to capitalise on the tremendous growth prospects that lie before us. We thank you for your continued support and confidence in our journey. #TransformingForGood
@Vedanta_Group