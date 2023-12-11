Don Bosco International School (Matunga) crowned the ‘number one school in sports’ in Mumbai

Don Bosco International School (Matunga) triumphs as the “Number One School in Sports” in Mumbai at the SFA Championships

● Norah Alva from Rose Manor International School shines as Golden Girl, while Mehaan Siddarth Chandiramani from Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara) secures prestigious Golden Boy title

● Runners up for the top schools in sports were Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalya, Borivali (first runner up), followed by Vibgyor High, Goregaon (second runner up)

Mumbai, December 11th, 2023: Mumbai marked a thrilling conclusion to the 6th edition of the SFA Championships in the city. Don Bosco International School (Matunga) bagged the coveted title of ‘number one school in sports’ with an impressive total of 239 points bagging 10 Gold, 15 Silver, and 22 Bronze medals. The 1st runner up position was bagged by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalya (Borivali), whereas the second runner-up award was won by Vibgyor High, Goregaon.

Honouring the exceptional achievements of athletes in multi-sports, the “Golden Girl” title was awarded to Norah Alva from Rose Manor International School, who clinched gold medals in skating and athletics (in the U-9 and U-8 categories). While the “Golden Boy” title was conferred upon Mehaan Siddarth Chandiramani from Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara), with 2 Gold and 2 Silver medals, in the U-8 category, in speedcubing and judo.

Adding to the celebration, Mr. Avinash Dharmadhikari, President, Badminton Association of Mumbai Upanagar shared at the closing ceremony, “The SFA Championships, now in its sixth edition in Mumbai, continue to stand as a commendable platform for school athletes in Mumbai. Their commitment to empowering youth and providing them inclusive sporting opportunities is truly praiseworthy. My sincere appreciation goes to SFA for their dedication, in fostering students’ sporting skills through these championships. As we celebrate the milestone of the sixth edition, the SFA Championships remain a pivotal force in positive transformation and playing a crucial role in shaping the future sports champions of the country”

The Mumbai edition of the SFA Championships featured an intense competition, with over 17000 athletes participating in more than 3500 matches in more than 30 sporting categories. The event highlighted the immense talent of the budding athletes and brought forth a spirit of healthy competition and sportsmanship.

In a moment of pride, Mr. Prasad Pathak, Ex-Joint Secretary, Maharashtra Athletics Association, expressed his admiration at the SFA Championships, stating, “I express my gratitude towards the SFA Championships for their sincere dedication to providing an equitable and tech-enabled platform to the aspiring sports talent of Mumbai. Personally observing the profound transformation facilitated by this platform, I extend my genuine appreciation to Team SFA for their invaluable role in instilling discipline, cultivating shared joy, and identifying future champions. I eagerly look forward to the remarkable journey of triumph and personal growth of our athletes in the upcoming editions of the SFA Championships.”

The Championships witnessed incredible sporting talent across venues in the city at the Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul (Sports Complex) in Andheri; Mumbai University, Kalina); St.Pius College Ground, Goregaon, Priyadarshini Park Sports Complex; Railway Police Grounds, Ghatkopar; Don Bosco High School (Matunga); Virar Skating Rink, BPCA Gymnastics Centre, Wadala and National Sports Club of India. The 6th edition of the SFA Championships in Mumbai saw participation of 36% girls while the boys accounted for 64% of the total athletes. The leading sports for girls were Athletics, Basketball, Football, Swimming, and Skating; whereas the top sports played by the boys were Football, Athletics, Basketball, Chess and Swimming.

The final list of winners, across each sport and performance details of every school, is available on www.sfaplay.com.

Top schools in sports, at SFA Championships, Mumbai, 2023-2024:

S.no Schools Gold Silver Bronze Points 1 Don Bosco International School (Matunga) 10 15 22 239 Points 2 Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Borivali) 12 23 24 230 Points 3 Vibgyor High, Goregaon 17 15 17 228 Points 4 Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar 3 15 17 116 Points 5 Children Academy (Malad) 6 11 10 111 Points

Most Valuable Coach at the SFA Championships, Mumbai, 2023-2024: Mr Sudharshan Lohar of Vibgyor High, Goregaon

Highest Contingent: Witty International School, Borivali (343 participants)

Top schools in each sport at the SFA Championships, Pune, 2023-2024:

S.no Sport School Name