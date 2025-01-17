Dorothea Louise Jacobsen’s Newly Released “Blessed Thanksgiving: Inspirational Poems For 21st Century Americans” is a Heartfelt Celebration of Enduring Values

Chattanooga, TN,17th January 2025- “Blessed Thanksgiving: Inspirational Poems For 21st Century Americans”: a compelling collection of poems designed to encourage faith, wisdom, and patriotism. “Blessed Thanksgiving: Inspirational Poems For 21st Century Americans” is the creation of published author, Dorothea Louise Jacobsen, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in Durban, South Africa, where she was schooled by Irish nuns and lay teachers and then graduated from the University of Natal. She immigrated to the United States and became a naturalized citizen in 1984.

After becoming a born-again Christian in 1990, she graduated from Calvary Chapel Bible College at Twin Peaks, California, and Maryland Bible College and Seminary In Baltimore. She was discipled at the Greater Grace World Outreach home-base church in Baltimore for twenty years where she was involved in the choir and missionary outreaches in the inner city. She served with mission teams in Hungary, Swaziland, Mexico, and Cuba.

She has two children and four grandchildren. Her passion is to worship the Lord and to evangelize one on one and with small teen groups on the streets, buses and trains in the Boston area where she lives near her daughter’s family.

Dorothea Louise Jacobsen shares, “Blessed Thanksgiving is a collection of chatty rhyming poems that advance by charming meter, winsome humor, and persuasive candor. Its timeless truths are the criteria of the 1620/1789 New World order reset, which are expounded to quell the seditious ripples emanating from the current socialist riptide through the amber waves of American life and destiny.”

Topics indulge Judeo-Christian life and liberties that spread since the unique prominence of church and state under God was envisioned by the founding fathers to be separately respected, with mutual benefit to the nation. They boldly celebrate the salutary faith-practice and patriotism that have proved necessary to perpetuate this great heritage.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothea Louise Jacobsen’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and inspiring experience through poetry, celebrating faith, love, and the principles that uphold American heritage.

Consumers can purchase “Blessed Thanksgiving: Inspirational Poems For 21st Century Americans” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.