DPS RN Extension Hosts ‘Kalankuram’: A Grand Art Exhibition Celebrating Student Creativity

DPS RN Extension proudly hosted ‘Kalankuram – a celebration of art & artists,’ an art exhibition showcasing the exceptional talents of students from various grades. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mrs. Meenu Goyal, who appreciated the students’ creativity and the school’s commitment in encouraging artistic talent. Esteemed Guests of Honour, Mrs. Santosh Bansal and Mrs. Nidhi Bansal, also attended, offering their encouragement and support.

The exhibition featured a diverse display of artworks, including folk and contemporary paintings, sculptures, installations, posters, and digital art. Each piece showcased the students’ inventive approaches and the dedicated mentorship they received. The exhibition was a visual delight and was appreciated by all the guests.

Mrs. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS RN Extension, expressed her thoughts, saying, “Kalankuram is a proof of the incredible artistic talent of our students. This exhibition not only showcases their creative brilliance and talent but also underscores our commitment to integrating art into education, which enables both critical thinking and personal growth. We are immensely proud of our students and grateful to everyone who supported this celebration of art.”

The exhibition was a huge success and the management & special guests acknowledged the hard work of the students, teachers, and support staff in making the event a commendable success. Kalankuram was not just an exhibition but a true celebration of art and the indomitable spirit of creativity that resides in each student of DPS RN Extension.