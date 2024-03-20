Dr. Alfred J. Liotta Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024

Yonkers, NY, March 20, 2024 –Dr. Alfred J. Liotta of Yonkers, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.

About Dr. Alfred J. Liotta

Dr. Alfred J. Liotta is an instructor at Mercy University in Dobbs Ferry, New York, where he teaches medical ethics, sociology, death and dying for the Behavioral Science Department.

With over 40+ years of experience, Dr. Liotta worked as a high school Spanish teacher for over 30 years and then as principal of the Holy Spirit Regional School in Stamford, Connecticut. He possesses four degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oneonta, a master’s degree in Spanish literature from St. John’s University, and a doctorate in educational administration from Fordham University. Later in his career, Dr. Liotta returned to Fordham to earn a master’s degree in social work. He is also a Fellow in Thanatology, an advanced professional certification granted by the Association of Death Education and Counseling.

An involved and active member of his community, Dr. Liotta counsels the families of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty for the Tuckahoe Police Department, the Yonkers Fire Department, and other departments. He provides counseling services for hospital patients, serves as a pastoral bereavement counselor, has led wake services in English, Spanish and French and has offered communion services for homebound congregants for the Archdiocese of New York. Dr. Liotta was named a Knight Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Roman Catholic order of knighthood under protection of the Pope.

Dr. Liotta has written a book, “When Students Grieve: A Guide to Bereavement in Schools,” and has presented on topics such as mental health and grief at venues including the Association of Death Education and Counseling’s annual conference, Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, Bellevue Hospital/New York University Medical School, and several other local seminaries, schools, colleges, hospitals, and other community-based organizations. He has won awards from the Westchester County Seniors Hall of Fame and the Spanish National Honor Society.

Born on November 7, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, Alfred enjoys fencing, travel, writing, and family activities.