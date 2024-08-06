Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare Continues Expansion, Opens State-of-the-Art Clinic in Greater Noida – Gaur City

Delhi, 6th August 2024 – Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare, the Indian global leader with the largest network of homeopathic clinics worldwide, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 2nd clinic in Greater Noida and its 16th clinic in Delhi-NCR. The inauguration event was graced by Mr. Tejpal Singh Nagar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Dadri Constituency, Greater Noida alongside Dr. Tushar Mittal, Head – Medical Services at Dr. Batra’s® Group of Companies. Gaur City is strategically located to offer excellent connectivity to Noida and Delhi-NCR, making it an ideal place for families and professionals to call home, which will likely drive an increased demand for healthcare services. According to the World Health Organization, homeopathy is the second largest system of medicine worldwide, with over 100 million people in India depending on it for their health and wellness needs.

The name, Dr. Batra’s®, is synonymous with homeopathy. Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, and India’s leading homeopath, founded Dr. Batra’s ® Healthcare as a patient-driven institution in Mumbai in 1982. Since then the brand has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients with a success rate of 91% as authenticated by the American Quality Assessors.

Dr. Batra’s® offers people of Greater Noida the fastest and the best results through the combined goodness of homeopathy and the latest international technologies. Dr Batra’s® recently launched XOGEN, an exosome-based targeted hair treatment designed for men and women, to revolutionize the management of hereditary hair loss with its exosome-based formulation. XOGEN represents a cutting-edge advancement in hair restoration, using a potent formula of 2 billion cells to regenerate hair. Clinically proven to show visible results in just three months. Dr. Batra’s® has introduced the world’s first AI-powered device, AI Skin Pro, for diagnosing and treating skin diseases. Imported from South Korea, this machine represents the fifth generation of AI technology. Additionally, the AI Hair Pro device offers faster, highly customized, and accurately measurable patient outcomes for the treatment of hair disorders.

Moreover, get radiant, brighter, and clearer skin instantly with Dr. Batra’s® New You range of Home-facials & Medi-facials that combine the goodness of homeopathy with best-in-class aesthetic solutions. Find out your lung health score with Dr. Batra’s® Oxylung – the comprehensive lung health treatment program which includes the Lung Function Test and a natural, steroid-free Homeopathic Nebulization. With Dr. Batra’s® Allergone, patients can get tested for over 45 food allergens with a single prick test and treat their skin allergies and chronic skin problems like Vitiligo, Psoriasis, and Eczema through Dr. Batra’s® Derma Heal, a therapeutic light treatment combined with the goodness of homeopathy for the skin.