Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Meets Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, Discusses Urban Development Vision for Viksit Bharat

In a constructive dialogue on advancing India’s urban growth agenda, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India (NBSS), called on Shri Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, at his New Delhi office .

Their discussion centred on opportunities to accelerate affordable housing projects, improve urban infrastructure, and promote sustainable development in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. Dr. Mallappa noted, “Urban development is not just about physical infrastructure—it’s about creating inclusive spaces where every citizen can thrive. Shri Tokhan Sahu ji’s commitment to balanced, people-first planning is exemplary, and the People Forum of India is ready to work alongside the Ministry to bring these ideas to life.”

Shri Tokhan Sahu acknowledged the Forum’s efforts, saying, “Citizen engagement is a vital component of our mission to transform India’s cities. The People Forum of India’s grassroots network and focus on civic responsibility can play a meaningful role in ensuring our programmes reach and benefit all sections of society.”

Dr. Mallappa also extended an invitation to the Minister to visit Bengaluru and Cheenai to interact with Forum coordinators and community volunteers who are implementing innovative, ground-level solutions for urban challenges.

Following the meeting, Dr. Mallappa emphasised that collaborative approaches between government bodies and civil society organisations will be key to delivering Viksit Bharat by 2047.