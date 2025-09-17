Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Offers Prayers at Chitradurga Shiva Temple on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday

NBSS National Deputy Chairman extends wishes, praises Prime Minister’s leadership in welfare, development, and cultural revival

September 17, 2025: On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India (NBSS), visited the Shiva Temple in Chitradurga to offer prayers where he performed special pooja for the Prime Minister’s long life, good health, and continued service to the nation.

Extending greetings on behalf of 140 crore countrymen, Dr. Mallappa said, “Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has transformed public service into visible action—whether in ensuring food on the plate of the poor, clean drinking water to every household, healthcare for every family, or a permanent roof over the heads of millions. His journey is an inspiration for every Indian, showing that real power lies in the resolve to serve the people.”

Dr. Mallappa noted that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, programmes like the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT Scheme have reshaped India’s cities, providing cleaner, safer, and more modern living. Projects such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok have revived India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, instilling pride among citizens.

He also acknowledged the government’s decisive steps in safeguarding national security through bold measures such as the Air Strike and Surgical Strike, which sent a strong message to the world about India’s resolve to defend its integrity.

Highlighting economic reforms, Dr. Mallappa said that campaigns like Make in India, Startup India, and Vocal for Local have accelerated industrial growth, created opportunities for the youth, and paved the way for India to emerge as a global economic power. The Prime Minister’s efforts in securing global partnerships and investment agreements have further strengthened India’s position on the world stage.

Concluding his message, Dr. Mallappa expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to India’s growth under the Prime Minister’s guidance. He extended his best wishes on behalf of the People Forum of India and the people of Chitradurga, expressing confidence that the Prime Minister’s vision will continue to lead India toward greater progress, prosperity, and pride.