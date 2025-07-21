Dr. Homi Bhabha State University and TeamLease EdTech Launch India’s First BSc Program in Business AI

Mumbai, 21st July 2025: In a groundbreaking move towards future-ready education, Dr. Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU), in collaboration with TeamLease EdTech, has launched Maharashtra’s first undergraduate degree program in Business Artificial Intelligence (AI). This industry-aligned BSc in Business AI program is the first of its kind to integrate core business acumen with practical AI skills and on-the-job training.

This unique course aims to bridge the growing talent gap in business and technology by preparing students to understand, implement, and lead AI adoption within organizations. With a strong focus on practical learning, AI tool mastery, and project-based implementation, the curriculum is tailored to meet the evolving demands of digital-first enterprises.

“India needs professionals who can think like business leaders and operate like data scientists. The BSc in Business AI is our bold response to that need,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO of TeamLease EdTech. “This is not just a course—it’s a launchpad for the next generation of AI-literate business professionals.”

The program includes multiple firsts in the state and the country:

First BSc in Business AI to be launched in Maharashtra

First degree program to offer academic credit for on-the-job training and project-based learning

First initiative by HBSU to offer a career-integrated course aligned with industry demand

Through this initiative, HBSU becomes the first university in Maharashtra to launch a degree course in Business AI, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and employability.

“At HBSU, we are committed to offering forward-thinking, employability-linked academic programs,” said Prof. Rajanish Kamat, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Homi Bhabha State University. “With this course, we are equipping our students with real-world exposure and tools to thrive in AI-powered business environments.”

The BSc in Business AI program will be delivered in a blended mode with mentorship from industry professionals, hands-on learning in AI labs, and immersive projects that simulate real-world applications in domains like marketing, finance, HR, and operations.

Applications for the first cohort are now open.