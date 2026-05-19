Dr. Jitendra Singh and Shri Devendra Fadnavis to Deliver Keynotes at ImagiNxt 2026

Mumbai, May 19 : ImagiNxt 2026, India’s Festival of Technology & Innovation, will convene leaders across technology, policy, startups, science and capital at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on 22-23 May 2026. The event will feature keynote addresses by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State of the Department of Science and Technology and the Prime Minister’s Office, and Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

As Maharashtra continues to strengthen its position as a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship, ImagiNxt 2026 will bring together startups, policymakers, investors, academia and technology leaders on a single platform. The event will spotlight conversations around AI, DeepTech, SpaceTech, digital infrastructure, and more, shaping India’s next wave of innovation and technology-led growth.

Positioned as a national platform for emerging technologies and innovation, the two-day event is expected to host over 10,000 attendees, including founders, investors, policymakers, enterprise leaders, creators, academia and emerging technology companies from India and abroad.

Expected to feature 150+ Indian and global speakers, 250+ startups and 100+ investors, ImagiNxt 2026 will bring together conversations around AI, digital infrastructure, media and India’s next phase of technology-led growth.

The speaker line-up includes Sridhar Vembu, Founder & Chief Scientist, Zoho Corporation; Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation India; Bilawal Sidhu, Creator & TED Tech Curator and former Google Maps PM (XR & 3D); Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder & CEO, Agnikul Cosmos; Dana Aleff, Founder & CEO, Circonomit; and leaders from organisations including Indrajaal Drone Defence, Google Cloud, Swayatt Robotics and Dhruva Space, alongside other notable speakers from across technology, innovation, policy and business.

Beyond keynote sessions and panel discussions, attendees will experience live demonstrations including humanoid robots, AR/VR showcases and AI-powered anti-drone systems. The event will also feature hands-on AI workshops with Outskill focused on practical upskilling for the AI era.

Deepak Lamba, Founder and CEO of ImagiNxt, said,