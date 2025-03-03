Dr. Narendra Jadhav Delivers Justice Konda Madhava Reddy Memorial Lecture on 55 Years of Constitution Making

Hyderabad, March 2025: Shri Narendra Damodar Jadhav, former Rajya Sabha Member, former Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, and former Chief Economist of the Reserve Bank of India; delivered the prestigious annual Justice Konda Madhava Reddy Memorial Lecture” organised by Justice Konda Madhava Reddy Foundation, on the topic “55 years of The Constitution Making and the Role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar” on Saturday at AV College, Domalguda, Hyderabad. The event was presided over by Hon’ble Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, former Supreme Court Judge, Shri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Member of Parliament, Chevella Constituency, was present on the occasion.

Shri Narendra Damodar Jadhav speaking on the occasion said, 55 years of The Constitution Making and the Role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, most people are baffled by the mention of 55 years of Constitution making, people believe that the Indian Constitution was written during the period 1946 to 1950, that was the period when the Constituent Assembly was working to create the constitution of India, However this statement is half-truth, in reality the India constitution was the outcome of 55 year long process of constitutional reforms starting way back in 1895, that is why it is 55. Do you know there were two parallel tracks of constitutional reforms one from the British Rulers and the second one from Indian Leaders. These two parallel tracks finally merged together in 1946, when the constituent assembly was formed, and it led to finally India becoming a democratic republic in January 1950. There were as many as 12 major attempts to make Indian Constitution. One leader who was common to most if not all of these 12 efforts, not Mahatma Gandhi, not Jawaharlal Nehru, not Sardar Patel, it was the indomitable Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, said, the constitution of India, was conceived as a framework for governance and social relations. It was shocking and deeply distressing to read about constitutional functionaries including some learned Supreme Court judges likening welfare recipients as parasites. To call welfare schemes freebees suggesting that the recipients are undeserving of the solicitude of our policy makers, it is an attempt to dehumanize our fellow citizens. It is something to be extremely concerned about.

Sri Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Hon’ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Telangana, speaking on the occasion said, Late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy was a stalwart in the field of judiciary and a great scholar, he brought reforms in the field of education. The trust formed in his name has been doing great work such as free medical camps, improving sanitation in Government schools, working towards enhancing skills and youth employment generation.

Dr K. Lakshman, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, said, our constitution is one of the best constitutions provided by the architect of the constitution, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is one of the biggest democratic countries in the world, and proud to add that India is the mother of democracy. Dr Ambedkar was committed and wanted to empower the downtrodden, weaker sections. We saw during the Constitution framing, right from day one Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar was differing with Nehru ji on certain issues, whether it is Art. 370, Jammu Kashmir being a part of India. Being a visionary leader Dr Ambedkar has given such a beautiful constitution. We witnessed many such instances to disrupt our constitution like Emergency, abuse of Art. 356, but it survived all such attempts and became stronger.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said, in today’s global turmoil after 78 years of independence, the need to protect the unity and integrity of the nation is ever so important. We look at the constitution as the guiding light and beacon, to take India forward to a Vikasit Bharat. This memorial lecture is a tribute to the legacy of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, we gathered here to celebrate his contribution to the field of law and justice. Let us take a moment to remember his remarkable life and achievements. The Foundation in his name has been doing various charitable works and works that promote development in rural areas, specially focused on children, education through scholarship, skill development and job creations. Nehru wanted a separate constitution for Jammu Kashmir, separate assembly with full of powers, Ambedkar Ji was insisting for Hindu code bill and Nehru was never in favor, likewise there are many such issues.

Dr. Narendra Jadhav – A Scholar, Economist & Author

Dr. Narendra Jadhav has held key positions in India’s governance and economic landscape—serving as a Member of the Planning Commission, Chief Economist at the RBI, Vice-Chancellor of Pune University, and a distinguished Rajya Sabha Member. His contributions continue to shape India’s intellectual and policy discourse.