Dr. Saroj Dubey Delivers Inspiring Session on Mind Matters at XITE Gamharia

Jamshedpur, 14th September 2024 — XITE Gamharia (Autonomous), in collaboration with CII Yi Jamshedpur, hosted an insightful and transformative session titled “Mind Matters: The Art of Being and Doing.” The session was led by renowned TEDx speaker and author Dr. Saroj Dubey, who guided the attendees through various techniques and approaches to unlock the infinite potential of their minds.

Dr. Dubey covered essential topics such as the Presence of Mind, Space, Happiness Advantage, Uncertainty, Consistency, Self-Compassion, Connection, Powerful Pauses, Flow, Savoring, Positive Neuroplasticity, Awe, Broken Open, and Creativity. His talk resonated deeply with the audience, providing them with practical tools to enhance mental well-being and resilience.

The event was attended by 105 students along with several esteemed faculty members from XITE Gamharia. Dr. (Fr.) E. A. Francis, SJ, Principal of XITE Gamharia, and Dr. (Fr.) Mukti Clarence, SJ, played a pivotal role in guiding the event’s execution.

Prof. Nishit Singh presented a token of appreciation to Dr. Saroj Dubey and Dr. Radha Mahali felicitated Mokshita Gautam, Yi Jamshedpur Health Co-Chair, for her contributions. The event also witnessed the presence of key faculty members including Prof. Amit Chaturvedi, Prof. Sushmita Sen Chowdhury, Dr. Sanchita Ghosh Chowdhury, Dr. Swati Singh, Prof. Akinchan Xaxa, Prof. Nidhi Mishra, Prof. Raj Bansal and Y. Dilip Kumar.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Nupur Srivastava, Health Chair (BBA 3rd year), and the event was skillfully anchored by M Bhavya Laxmi, XITE Yuva Chair (BBA 3rd year). Ashish Singh, Branding & Communication Head and Yi Nodel Officer at XITE Gamharia with his CII Yi XITE YUVA, played a key role in planning and executing the event.

This session marks a significant step towards fostering mental well-being and resilience among the youth, aligning with XITE’s commitment to holistic education and development.