Dr. Vidhya Rangaraju Wins Prestigious NIH Director’s New Innovator Award for Research on Brain Energy Mechanisms

Jupiter, FL, October 10, 2024 — Dr. Vidhya Rangaraju, a Research Group Leader at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience (MPFI), has been awarded the prestigious NIH Director’s New Innovator Award for her research on how the brain generates and regulates energy. The award will provide Dr. Rangaraju with $2.895 million over five years.

This highly competitive award was established in 2007 to recognize outstanding researchers tackling bold and high-impact scientific challenges. Only 10% of researchers who apply for the award are selected. Dr. Rangaraju is the third scientist from MPFI to earn this coveted honor, highlighting the institute’s leadership in cutting-edge neuroscience.

“Dr. Rangaraju’s innovative research is a testament to the groundbreaking work happening at Max Planck Florida and is critical for understanding the many neuronal diseases that are based on energy deficiencies such as neurodegenerative diseases and mitochondrial disorders,” said Dr. David Fitzpatrick, CEO and Scientific Director of MPFI.

Understanding How the Brain is Powered

Dr. Rangaraju’s research focuses on neuroenergetics, the complex regulation of energy supply and demand in the brain. Her work has broad implications for understanding how neurons sustain energy to support essential functions like learning, memory, and brain development. One key discovery by Dr. Rangaraju’s team is the role of the ALS-linked protein VAP in stabilizing mitochondria within neuronal dendrites, helping neurons locally fuel the synaptic plasticity that underlies learning and memory.

“My lab is dedicated to unraveling the core mechanisms that fuel cognitive function and how they are broken in neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. Being named an NIH Director’s New Innovator is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled that our work on brain energy dynamics is receiving this recognition and support,” said Dr. Rangaraju.

A Track Record of Accomplishment

Dr. Vidhya Rangaraju started her Research Group Leader position at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience in January 2020. Prior to this appointment, Rangaraju was an EMBO and Marie Curie Postdoctoral Fellow in the group of Dr. Erin Schuman at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Germany. During her postdoc, she uncovered the presence of local mitochondrial compartments of energy that fuel synaptic protein synthesis during plasticity.

Rangaraju completed her Ph.D. in the lab of Dr. Timothy Ryan at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. During her graduate work, she developed a novel optical reporter of synaptic ATP to measure dynamic changes in ATP concentrations and elucidated the link between neuronal activity and ATP synthesis.

She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Vincent du Vigneaud Award of Excellence, Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting Award, the MPIBR Scientific Discovery of the Year Award, the SfN Peter and Patricia Gruber International Research Award, the CZI Ben Barres Early Career Acceleration Award, and the SfN Janett Rosenberg Trubatch Career Development Award.

The NIH Director’s New Innovator Award supports exceptionally creative early-career investigators who propose highly innovative research projects. Established as part of the NIH Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research program, the award is designed to provide long-term funding for individuals who demonstrate groundbreaking potential in addressing major scientific challenges.