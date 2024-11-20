Draw your Dreams CHILDREN’S DAY 2024 celebration at Fund A Child In India (FCI)

November 20, 2024 Mansi Praharaj news 0
Draw your Dreams CHILDREN’S DAY 2024 celebration Inauguration

Bengaluru, November 20, 2024: Fund a Child in India celebrated Children’s Day with the underprivileged children at Wonderla Parks & Resorts, Bangalore on 17th November 2024 through its Annual Event “DRAW YOUR DREAMS” – Drawing Competition, a platform created for the school kids coming from slums to come together onto a single platform and exhibit their talents & skills by drawing their dreams.

303 children studying in 5th to 10th Grades from NGOs namely Ark of Rainbow, Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, ECHO Foundation, and Samarthanam drew their dreams. The raw talent and creativity of these young artists were truly inspiring. The event, held in a lively amusement park, provided a joyful atmosphere that further enhanced the children’s creativity. We had over 60 volunteers in the event.

We express our sincere gratitude to Wonderla Holidays Limited for hosting the event; Dr. Sakey Shamu, the honourable Chief Guest; Better World, the Co-Sponsor; and individual sponsors, donors, and contributors.

