Dreadhammer Wins Mahindra I-Rock Band Hunt, Set to Open Rock’s Biggest Celebration

Along with its non-conformist rigour, I-Rock has been a bedrock of platforming rising rockstars. The 30th Edition bolstered this by passing the ever-lit baton of rock to future generations through the band hunt competition, Tomorrow’s Headliners. Bands from around India competed to open this monumental festival.

Esteemed personalities like Indus Creed’s Uday Benegal, Kanchan Daniel, lead vocalist of Kanchan Daniel and the Beards, and one of the most celebrated rock vocalists, Girish Pradhan of Girish And The Chronicles, headed the judging panel. After a series of auditions, they selected Dreadhammer as the winner of Tomorrow’s Headliners, who will kick off the 30th edition with their power-packed opening act. This is not it, so get ready to lose yourself in euphoric chaos and mosh your way into the most riotous edition of Mahindra I-Rock.

The Band That Plays On!

During Mahindra I-Rock’s 30th edition, Dreadhammer, the thrash metal quartet from Kolkata, won from the pool of talent that participated in Tomorrow’s Headliners competition. 100s of bands from the length and breadth of India went head to head to reserve their place in the finale. Only three battled for the coveted spot, and Dreadhammer emerged victorious. The band is all set to open the festival by creating an exhilarated atmosphere at Bayview Lawns in Mazgaon.

Rishav Bhattacharya, the lead vocalist and guitarist, along with Supriyo Dawn on guitar, Padmarag Banerjee on bass, and Rohan Bakshi as the drummer, makes the ferocious musical ensemble. Dreadhammer was formed in 2017, with its debut album released in 2023 titled ‘Sovereign’. The extremity of the thrash metal pioneers like Megadeth and Overkill, along with the technical prowess of new-age bands like Warbringer, inspire the quartet. After killing it in the underground scene, I-Rock will act as a portal to the band’s rise in the mainstream.

Mahindra Independence Rock has been instrumental in elevating numerous bands to national and international acclaim. Since its inception in 1986, it gave a platform to many bands who were waiting to explode. Acts like Bhayanak Maut, Motherjane, Agnee, and others became defining moments in the history of Indian rock while putting India on the global rock map.

Reunions—One For The Alleys Of Indian Rock Hall Of Fame

I-Rock, for its milestone edition, will be an expansive experience for fans. The mosh pit gets bigger, and the line-up is iconic. The 30th edition will feature notable reunions like motherjane and 13AD, an unforgettable night for the history books!

After 12 years, Janiacs will witness the allure of Motherjane, ready to captivate them with an evening of rock infused with Carnatic music. For 13AD fans, it will be a sonic bonanza as the band will be fronting the musical rave after 28 years, a treat for the hard rock fans.

A Two-Day Rock Tide

The festival’s opening day will see pioneers of the movement take center stage: Motherjane kick things off, followed by the nostalgic rock riffs of 13AD. Swarathma & Friends will set the mood with an eclectic mix of performers, leading into the glam metal and hard rock by Girish And The Chronicles, and Indus Creed will conclude the first day.

About Us, a Nagaland-based band, will frontline the party during the second day, followed by Skrat, the kings of cinematic rock. The evening culminated in a lethal invasion of Bombay Metal Project, followed by Bloodywood’s formidable act.

A New Wave

After almost a decade, Independence Rock made a splashing comeback in 2022. It gave rise to a new dawn for India’s rock movement with the changing music landscape and a new generation of rock connoisseurs. I-Rock got a complete makeover with Mahindra as the title sponsor and a new abode at Mazgaon.

The Bayview Lawns serve as a symbolic venue for I-Rock after its rechristening two years ago. In the middle of the sprawling Arabian Sea, Mahindra I-Rock will usher in a new era of music, artists, and audience in the most poetic sense. While the venues and times have changed, its power to synergise the spirit of rockers remains untouched.

Mumbaikars, brace yourselves! Rockers from across the country will take over Mumbai, reverberating their palpable energy throughout the city. So, assemble at the open-air venue at Bayview Lawns in Mazgaon for the biggest rock event on November 16 and 17, 2024.