Kanpur, June 13, 2024:The Dubai 100 Expo, a grand celebration of Dubai’s real estate excellence, hosted by Seabeats Real Estate, Dubai, made its spectacular debut in Kanpur, UP. This remarkable event, held at Kanpur’s Ganges Club to showcase Dubai’s real estate excellence, drew 300 distinguished guests, including prominent builders, investors, HNIs, real estate enthusiasts, and two distinguished celebrity guests, Mr. Rajpal Yadav and Mr. Mubeen Saudagar, who graced the stage with their unique charm and humor.

The event provided a special setting for entertainment, networking, and unmatched investment opportunities. Prominent builders from Dubai showcased their creative concepts to the audience, along with investment prospects.

Additionally, the promise of an impressive 12% ROI, along with a buy-back guarantee, high property appreciation, GOLDEN VISA benefits, and TAX – FREE income also captivated the guests. Another thrilling moment was the Lucky draw, where 10 lucky winners walked away with coupons worth 1 lac AED (22Lakh Rs.) each. Thisfurther enhanced the appeal of investing with Seabeats Real Estate Dubai.