DUBAI GAMES 2025: Montreal and Colorado Clinch the Battle of the Cities Crown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 24, 2025 –DUBAI GAMES 2025 has reached its grand finale, celebrating the pinnacle of international team sports and uniting athletes in a showcase of endurance, innovation, and collaboration. Today, the final results were announced, highlighting the top teams in each of the five categories.

In the Battle of the Cities, an unprecedented outcome saw Montreal, Canada, and Colorado, USA, tie for first place, while Saint Petersburg, Russia, finished third, with all teams delivering impressive performances. This dynamic competition not only showcased athletic excellence but also reinforced the crucial role cities play as epicentres of creativity and unity in our interconnected global community.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering a spirit of international collaboration and healthy competition, attracting teams from 50 cities across Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, and beyond. The event served as a powerful reminder that through sport, diverse communities can unite, inspire one another, and achieve new heights.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of the DUBAI GAMES, commented: “DUBAI GAMES 2025 embodies determination, teamwork and ambition, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to transcending boundaries on the global stage. This year’s exceptional international participation underscores our status as a premier sporting event that unites diverse cultures, fuelling Dubai’s vision as a global hub of innovation and excellence.”

Additional results from the DUBAI GAMES 2025:

Battle of the Government – Women: Winner: UAE Ministry of Education; Runners-up: UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Police

Battle of the Government – Men: Winner: UAE Ministry of Defence; Runners-up: Dubai State Security and Abu Dhabi Police

Battle of the Community: Winner: Ajman Team; Runners-up: Ajman Stud and Esaad.

Now in its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES continues to evolve into one of the world’s premier team-based sporting events. Formerly known as Gov Games, this annual competition invites teams from around the globe to tackle complex obstacle courses and collaborative challenges. With each edition, the tournament expands – this year featuring a record 244 teams and a prize pool exceeding AED 3.35 million. Key partners, including DP World, DAMAC Group, Emarat, and Dubai Sports Council, have helped position the DUBAI GAMES as a symbol of innovation, unity, and excellence.