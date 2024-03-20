India, March 20th, 2024: Pioneering a new dimension in real estate advertising, Ace Capital, a Dubai real estate investment firm, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Wahter, India’s pioneering branded water bottle brand. Under the agreement, Dubai’s real estate players represented by ACE Capital will advertise on Wahter’s water bottles to showcase their offerings to potential customers in NCR. Recognizing the transformative potential of Wahter’s innovative advertising platform, this collaboration seeks to redefine how real estate ventures connect with global audiences.

This strategic move comes at a time when Indian investors have taken the lead as the largest contributors to Dubai’s real estate market, surpassing British investors who held this position earlier in the year. The continuous growth in Dubai’s expat population, a surge of nearly a hundred thousand people in the year leading up to July, and the attraction of 4,500 millionaires to the UAE in 2023 further highlight the buoyant demand in Dubai’s real estate market.

Ace Capital’s Chief Operating Officer, Jasmeet S Anand underscored the significance of this strategic advertising collaboration, “Our partnership with Wahter epitomizes innovation in advertising and investment outreach. By harnessing Wahter’s ingenious approach to brand visibility, we are poised to captivate the attention of Indian investors and showcase the unmatched opportunities within Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.”

In the first half of 2023, Indian investments in Dubai surged, constituting 62% of the total FDI from the previous year. The residential market witnessed significant contributions, exceeding $4 billion in purchases during 2022. Notably, India emerged as a key contributor to Dubai’s growth, investing $335 million in H1 2023, leading with 123 projects.

The allure of Dubai’s strategic location and tax-friendly policies continues to attract Indian investors, resulting in a notable total FDI of $1.6 billion from 2020 to H1 2023. This upward trajectory aligns with Dubai’s economic agenda outlined in D33, demonstrated by the doubling of Indian investments from $541 million in 2020 to $1.6 billion in H1 2023.

Echoing this sentiment, Wahter’s CEO heralded the partnership as a paradigm shift in marketing dynamics, “Teaming up with Ace Capital enables us to transcend conventional marketing channels prevalent in real estate, Wahter isn’t just a sustainable way of quenching thirst but now also becomes a gateway for our consumers to explore the limitless potential of Dubai real estate.”

This dynamic collaboration heralds a new era of synergy between innovation and investment, as Ace Capital’s branding adorns Wahter’s ubiquitous water bottles, permeating carts, strollers, and supermarket aisles across India. As the allure of Dubai real estate cascades through Wahter’s innovative advertising channels, both Ace Capital and Wahter stand at the forefront of revolutionizing how global investment opportunities are presented and embraced.