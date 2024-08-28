By- Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group

Dubai has emerged as an alluring destination for the Indian real estate investors due to its strategic location, competitive property prices and above all the favourable government policies. The city offers an unmatched global lifestyle with its modern infrastructure, world-class healthcare, education, and entertainment options.

For Indian investors looking to relocate, Dubai presents a vibrant and cosmopolitan environment that appeals to families and professionals alike. The city’s commitment to innovation, technology, progress and development ensures a high quality of life for residents. In the post-pandemic era, the demand for real estate in Dubai has surged manifolds. It has led to an upward trajectory in property prices and tremendous capital appreciation for investors.

The absence of property tax in Dubai further enhances the appeal of real estate investment for property buyers. The government’s policy granting a 5-year renewable Dubai permanent Golden Visa to individuals owning a property or group of properties in the UAE has made real estate in Dubai an attractive proposition.

Additionally, Danube Properties ensures a 3-4 year handover period for all its new developments, which makes a difference in the real estate market by offering timely and rewarding opportunities for investors. Moreover, its developments offer over 40 amenities that ensure an unparalleled living experience for connoisseurs of luxury and excellence. In all our projects, we provide fully furnished apartments featuring luxury-branded furniture. When comparing per square foot prices, our properties are more affordable than those in Delhi and Mumbai, offering exceptional value for high-quality living.This encouraging scenario makes Dubai an attractive option for Indian investors.

The geographical proximity to India plays a significant role in attracting Indian investors to Dubai. With frequent flights and a short travel time, Dubai is conveniently accessible, making it easier for investors to manage their properties and visit their investments regularly. This connectivity also supports the strong business and cultural ties between the UAE and India.

Meanwhile, it’s an exceptional time to invest in Dubai, especially given the recent government reforms and progressive measures.

The reduction in company registration fees by the Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities have made it more cost-effective for new investors. The immigration policy changes, which offer long-term visas and passports to major investors, scientists, academics, and skilled professionals, have significantly enhanced investor confidence and appeal.

As a result of all these positive developments, property investments in Dubai are delivering exceptional rental returns, significantly outpacing those seen in India, and surpassing the value of other investment classes. This encouraging scenario is attracting Indian investors with NRIs deriving exceptional benefits. For the Indian expats, Dubai stands out as a premier investment destination that also guarantees high quality of life. Considering all these factors, Dubai has a unique combination of factors that make it an ideal destination for Indian Investors.