Duty and Honor by Michael Deeb, now available from Histria Books

18th April 2024: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Duty and Honor (The Drieborg Chronicles, Book 2) by Michael Deeb. The second novel in the Drieborg Chronicles series is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

In the summer of 1862, the United States is torn by Civil War, and what was supposed to be a short conflict has turned into a bloody campaign on both sides. Teenage farm boy Michael Drieborg lives with his family in Michigan and longs to join the cause, but he can’t justify abandoning his parents or the farm. But fate intercedes one Saturday morning on the family’s weekly visit to town. Michael saves a young boy from being bullied. Unfortunately, he strikes the bully – the son of the town’s banker – and is arrested and charged with assault. He was given two choices: go to jail or join a Union cavalry unit being formed in the area. Against the wishes of his parents, Michael leaves home and marches to war. Thus begins the story of a naive farm boy’s journey to becoming a seasoned Union cavalryman.

From the harshness of training camp and the intrigues of Washington DC to falling in love with a congressman’s daughter and the horrific reality of leading troops into battle, Duty and Honor reveals one man’s dignity and sacrifice in the midst of tragic upheaval.

Dr. Michael J. Deeb was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His undergraduate education was completed at Aquinas College. He earned a Master’s degree from Michigan State University and a Doctorate from Wayne State University. He was an educator for nineteen years, most of which saw him teaching American history.

Duty and Honor (The Drieborg Chronicles Book 2, by Michael Deeb, 348 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-388-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).