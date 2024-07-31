Mumbai, July 31, 2024: EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s leading online travel tech platforms has announced the Azadi Mega Sale, a special sale for the upcoming Independence Day. The sale will provide customers with a prolific lineup of discounts on all travel services. This sale will allow travelers to explore different destinations and experiences by providing attractive discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages from July 30th to August 6th, 2024.

In order to access these amazing discounts, the customers need to use the promo code ‘EMTAZADI’ while availing the services through the EaseMyTrip app or website. Moreover, the customers can enjoy additional discounts and enhance their travel experience if they make a booking using ICICI Bank and American Express Bank Card using codes ‘EMTAZADI’ and ‘AMEXFEST’ respectively. The offer becomes even more enticing as every transaction during the sale period offers a chance to win gift vouchers from selected brand partners. During the sale period, the top spender will have the opportunity to win a free membership from EazyDiner, free cabin bags from Nasher Miles and exciting surprises from Beardo and Kapiva.

For the upcoming sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline carriers like American Airlines, Alliance Air, Akasa Air, Air Mauritius, Air Astana, Air France, KLM, Delta Airlines, British Airways, Cambodia Angkor Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Fly91, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, IndiGo, Japan Airlines, Kenya Airways, Kuwait Airlines,, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Myanmar Airlines, Oman Air, Philippine Airlines, Qantas Airways, Singapore, Saudi Airlines, Spice Jet, Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic..

The selected prestigious hotels teaming up with EaseMyTrip for the sale are Sterling, Spree, Justa, Vits, Brij, Royal Orchid & Regenta, Suba Group, Pride, Club Mahindra, The Clarks, Amritara, Cygnet, Mastiff, Kyriad, Clarks Collection, Citrus, The Clarks, WelcomHeritage, Shrigo, Le Roi, Zone By, The Park, Fern & Beacon, Fab hotel, Byke, Beyond Stay, Inde Hotels, Starlit, Neemrana, One Earth, Tree Of Life, Ramee Group of Hotel, Jain Group, SumiYashree, Mount Group, Moustache, Vesta Hotels and Resort, Ananta Hotels, Swosti Group of Hotels & Resorts, Playotel, Treebo and Fab Hotel.

Mr Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip commented, “As we celebrate the spirit of Independence Day, we’re excited to announce our Azadi Mega Sale. Whether you’re planning a quick getaway or the adventure of a lifetime, our exclusive deals offer unbeatable prices on flights, hotels, and experiences worldwide. At EaseMyTrip, we’re committed to bringing you closer to the world, and there’s never been a better time to start your journey and celebrate the free-spirited wanderer in yourself”

To avail the exciting discounts and participate in the sale, customers need to book their services from July 30th to August 6th, 2024 using the coupon code ‘EMTAZADI’. After each transaction, the customers will receive an email regarding their booking along with the multiple gift vouchers. The gift vouchers can be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Now” button against each brand in the received mail.

Embrace the spirit of adventure on this Independence Day from 30th July to 6th August and commence new journeys and create everlasting memories, let this sale be your gateway to wandering to new destinations. This sale provides the opportunity to transform travel dreams into reality and celebrate Independence Day.