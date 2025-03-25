Ecolink Joins Punjab Kings as ‘Official Partner’ for IPL 2025

New Delhi, 25th March 2025: As the nation gears up for an electrifying cricketing season, Signify, the world leader in lighting, has announced the partnership of Ecolink with Punjab Kings for the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This collaboration brings together two entities driven by a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences to the customers and fans.

With the onset of the Indian summer, this partnership perfectly aligns with Ecolink’s upcoming lineup of innovative fan launches. Just as Punjab Kings strives for excellence on the cricket field, Ecolink is determined to breeze into the lives of millions of Indian families through its wide range of reliable and efficient products. This synergy makes the partnership a natural fit. Throughout the IPL 2025 season, Ecolink will enjoy prominent visibility through Punjab Kings’ promotional campaigns, digital activations, and strategic brand placements, apart from being displayed on the back of the players’ helmet and cap.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR – Signify, Greater India, said, “Cricket is more than a sport in India; it’s a unifying force. We are thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and connect with millions of passionate fans. This collaboration provides Ecolink with a powerful platform to strengthen our presence in the Indian market. We look forward to supporting the team and creating unforgettable experiences for fans, both on and off the field. Through this partnership, we aim to enrich homes and the cricketing world, demonstrating our shared commitment to excellence”. Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “We are delighted to welcome Ecolink as our official partner for IPL 2025. This partnership reflects our shared pursuit of excellence and innovation, both on and off the field. We are confident that this collaboration will add immense value to the Punjab Kings family, while enhancing the experience for our passionate fans.”

Ecolink has built a strong reputation for providing durable, efficient, and high-performance lighting solutions, earning the trust and loyalty of its customers across 20+ countries in the world. Similarly, Punjab Kings has cultivated a passionate fan base that stands by the team through every match. This shared legacy of trust and commitment to delivering value forms the foundation of this partnership, celebrating innovation, performance, and the unifying spirit of cricket.

Punjab Kings enters IPL 2025 with a strengthened squad, featuring World Cup-winning former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as head coach, Shreyas Iyer as the new captain, and a lineup of renowned cricketers including the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell.