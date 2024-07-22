Economic Survey of India 2023-24

July 22, 2024- A day ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, a comprehensive document detailing the current state of the Indian economy.

The Economic Survey was presented on Monday, July 22, 2024. The survey was tabled in the Indian Parliament. The survey is an annual document that reviews the economic developments over the past fiscal year and provides an outlook for the coming year. It aims to inform policymakers, stakeholders, and the public about the economic conditions and necessary measures for growth. The survey was prepared under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran and highlights the need for higher private-sector financing and resource mobilization to sustain growth.

The Economic Survey underscores the significant role of public sector investment in funding large-scale infrastructure projects. It highlights the increased pace of national highway construction and capital expenditure on railways. The survey also notes the progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission, with a significant rise in tap water connections, and the advancements in India’s space program under ISRO, which now has 55 active space assets.

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran emphasized the need for India to create 80 lakh jobs per annum to sustain economic growth. He projected that India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5 to 7% in the current fiscal year despite global challenges.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 paints a promising picture of India’s economic trajectory, highlighting substantial public sector investments and advancements in infrastructure and space programs. However, it also calls for increased private-sector participation and job creation to maint

Mr. Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO