Education Day: Celebrating the Power of Learning and the Path to a Brighter Future

National Education Day, observed on November 11th in India, commemorates the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first Minister of Education and a visionary leader in shaping India’s educational system. Azad’s contributions to education, particularly his role in establishing institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and advocating for universal access to education, are honored on this day. National Education Day serves as a reminder of the importance of education in empowering individuals and fostering national development, as well as the ongoing need for reforms to ensure equitable and quality education for all.

On this day, various events and activities are held across India, including seminars, workshops, and discussions focused on improving the education system. Schools, colleges, and educational institutions highlight the significance of education in building a knowledgeable and skilled society, while also addressing challenges such as access to education, curriculum reforms, and the role of technology in modern learning. National Education Day is not only a tribute to Maulana Azad’s legacy but also a call to action to continue the work of creating a more inclusive, progressive, and future-ready educational landscape for all Indians.

Kalpesh Banker, Managing Partner, EduShine Search Partners

“As we come together to celebrate National Education Day, it’s high time to make our learning systems more hands-on. Given the rapidly changing business environment, the integration of practice orientation into our academic system is strategically crucial. Higher education institutions must focus on striking collaborative partnerships with the industry and by encouraging students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, we can help the entire global economy to grow holistically. To make our education system more dynamic, all stakeholders in the education ecosystem must come together and contribute to the all-round development of students. While academia and corporations should focus on integrating curriculum with internship opportunities, policymakers must develop policies to encourage innovation, startups, and venture creation among students in higher education institutions. In sum, it’s only through the combined efforts of all stakeholders that we will achieve new heights of excellence in our education ecosystem and take our rich legacy forward.”

Neeraj Kansal, Founder and CEO of Crack Academy