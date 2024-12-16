Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat’ Padyatra concluded with a message of unity, love and peace

New Delhi: The ‘Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat’ Padyatra, organized from Lodhi Garden on Sunday, conveyed a powerful message of unity, love, and peace. Over 1,500 people participated in this landmark march, an initiative by the social-spiritual organization MaitriBodh Parivaar under the visionary leadership of Maitreya Dadashreeji aimed at fostering a spirit of harmony and brotherhood within Indian society.

The yatra’s primary objective was to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage and promote the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—”the world is one family.” Through their collective steps, participants demonstrated that unity and collaboration can help build a strong and happy society.

Maitreyi Mohini, Spokesperson of MaitriBodh Parivaar, emphasized that India’s greatest strength lies in its unity. She highlighted that the yatra’s goal extended beyond spreading the message of harmony, serving to underline that love and fraternity are essential for societal peace and prosperity.

Since its establishment in 2013, MaitriBodh Parivaar has been committed to spiritual and social transformation. The ‘Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat’ Padyatra is part of its ongoing efforts to preserve India’s cultural legacy and position it as a symbol of global unity.