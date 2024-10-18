EKA Mobility wins order for 250 Electric Buses from Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad, 18th October 2024: EKA Mobility (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), a leading electric vehicle manufacturer has achieved another significant milestone with a new order from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for supplying 250 electric buses. The deployment of these 250 e-buses aligns with NMC’s mission to provide citizens with an efficient, eco-friendly, and reliable public transportation network. The fleet will serve major routes across the city, enhancing the quality of public transport while significantly lowering operational costs and emissions.

The contract for this service was awarded to Hansa Vahan India Private Limited, formerly known as M/s Hansa Travels, which has partnered with EKA Mobility. EKA Mobility will manufacture and supply the 12-meter, air-conditioned e-buses to Hansa Travels. Additionally, EKA Mobility will also undertake an annual maintenance contract for the entire duration of the operation. Each bus offers a seating capacity for 41 passengers and a standing capacity for an additional 24 commuters.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Chief Growth Officer, EKA Mobility said, “This partnership with Nagpur Municipal Corporation marks another critical step towards India’s transition to clean energy mobility. We are thrilled to be a part of Nagpur’s journey toward becoming one of India’s most sustainable cities. This order is also a testament to EKA Mobility’s growing presence and leadership in the electric vehicle market. With a vision to make public transportation more sustainable and accessible, we will continue to provide green mobility solutions to cities across India, helping them meet their clean energy targets.”

EKA, with Mitsui Co., Ltd. (Japan) and VDL Groep (Netherlands) as equity partners, has deployed its e-buses in Delhi as UBER shuttles at the airport and #UBERReads, as well as at Pune International Airport. The brand also has a strategic partnership with Swedish furniture retailer IKEA for supplying electric delivery vans in India.

EKA Mobility’s e-buses combine cutting-edge technology with operational efficiency, offering a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to traditional diesel buses. These zero-emission vehicles not only help mitigate air pollution but also reduce urban smog, making them ideal for large-scale deployment in city environments. EKA’s innovative, asset-light approach to electric mobility is designed to meet the needs of modern cities aiming for sustainability and cost-effectiveness.