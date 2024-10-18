Elanpro Showcases Innovative, Climate-Resilient Refrigeration Solutions at World Ice Cream Expo in Noida

Noida, October 18, 2024 – As climate change brings hotter days and harsher heatwaves to Uttar Pradesh, the demand for cold refreshments, especially ice cream and buttermilk, has seen a remarkable increase. To cater to this growing need, ELANPRO, India’s leading commercial refrigeration company, is all set to introduce its latest advancements at the World of Ice Cream Expo 2024. Running from September 17-19 at International Trade Expo Center, Noida, the event will be a platform for ELANPRO to showcase cutting-edge refrigeration technology specifically designed for the fast-changing ice cream and dairy sectors.

Addressing the specific needs of the ice cream industry, Elanpro will showcase its newly launched India’s first Ultra Slim Upright Freezer series, available in compact 150-liter and 200-liter models. Engineered to offer maximum product visibility while minimizing space requirements, the vertical freezer provides an ideal solution for ice cream retailers of all sizes. With the ability to function efficiently even in ambient temperatures of up to 35°C, it ensures reliable cooling performance under extreme conditions. The all new Elanpro Upright Freezer series is equipped with Zero Frost technology, eliminating frost buildup to reduce maintenance efforts and ensure a clear, organized display for customers.

“Our market is seeing rapid shifts in demand for more innovative and efficient refrigeration solutions,” said MR. SANJAY JAIN, DIRECTOR, ELANPRO. He further added, ““Over past few years, we received insights from top ice cream brands and OEMs, seeking freezers that offer ample display capacity without taking up too much space.

We launched the all-new Upright Freezer line to respond directly to this feedback. Retailers want freezers that provide ample display space while maintaining a compact footprint, and our latest model delivers exactly that. We are excited to bring this innovation and look forward to supporting local businesses with advanced refrigeration solutions.”

Elanpro Upright Freezer is designed for versatility, capable of storing a wide variety of frozen goods—from ice cream tubs and cakes to gelato, sorbet, dairy items, and more. With its compact yet efficient design, it serves as an ideal choice for businesses such as ice cream parlours, bakeries, coffee shops, QSRs, hotels, kiosks, banquet halls, and retail stores.

In addition to this, Elanpro will also present other innovative refrigeration products from its sustainable portfolio, including:

Elanpro Countertop Soft Serve Dispenser (SSD 720T): An intuitive soft serve machine with advanced Twist functionality and hygienic Intelli Control technology, offering a customizable double-flavor experience.

Elanpro Scooping Parlour: Designed to enhance the presentation and sale of frozen treats, this high-performance unit ensures a superior customer experience.

Elanpro IceLock Display Cabinet: A cutting-edge serving station featuring a safety-first hinge mechanism and heated top glass for controlled temperatures, revolutionizing the way ice cream is served.

Visitors to Elanpro’s booth in Hall B19 will also get the opportunity to explore these products firsthand and participate in an interactive customer engagement zone. Here, they can share their feedback and play a role in shaping future product designs.