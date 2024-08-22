Electrosteel Organizes Valedictorian Function for its Notable social Initiatives

Srikalahasthi, August 22, 2024 – Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL), a global leader in Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings, hosted a Valedictory function at its premises at Srikalahasthi Works. The programme was organized to felicitate beneficiaries for the successful completion of their skill-training programs in the three notable CSR initiatives of the company – Tailoring & Fashion Designing, Computer Literacy and Urja Abhiyaan. All the trainees received completion certificates and prizes were distributed to exemplary performers. Dr. S. Venkateshwar, Collector and District Magistrate, Tirupati, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ECL-SW leadership team was also in attendance at the event.

Dr. S. Venkateswar, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate of Tirupati was the Chief Guest

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ECL has been conducting skill training programs aimed at empowering the communities in the villages in and around Srikalahasthi. A tailoring and fashion designing course was organized to empower women and 30 of them received certification and 3 top candidates were presented with sewing machines. To further support skill development, ECL also conducted Urja Abhiyaan, a plumbing & electrician course for youth in the neighbouring villages and a Computer Literacy program for 100 students along with study materials. Students who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training were rewarded with prizes and certificates.

Addressing the event, Suresh Khandelwal, Executive Director, Srikalahasthi Works said, “The core objective of our CSR initiatives is to improve livelihood, health, enhance women empowerment and facilitate self-employment for the community in Srikalahasthi and surrounding regions. Over the years, we have taken up multiple initiatives such as eye check-up camps, providing R.O. Water Plants in villages, fee reimbursement for meritorious students, and educating farmers on the latest farming techniques through agricultural college and more. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the participants, especially those who have excelled in their respective courses.” On the occasion, Dorairauj, Senior General Manager, Srikalahasthi Works said: “Electrosteel has a proud tradition of giving back to society through its CSR initiatives. We believe that a skilled workforce is vital for the livelihood of the local population. Our commitment to empowering the people of Srikalahasthi through various initiatives is unwavering as we strive to build a stronger community.”

At the event, the Annual CSR Report showcasing the company’s various social initiatives was also presented to the District Collector. A gynecologist facility at the company’s OPD centre to facilitate medical support for pregnant women in nearby villages and a beautician course at ECL’s Skill Development Centre was also inaugurated. The company for long has focused on many initiatives to improve the livelihood of village communities through active CSR in the areas of Health, Education, Empowerment, Infrastructure Development and Sports.