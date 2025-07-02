Elever Launches India’s first PMS Strategy for Monthly Income with Capital Protection with FactorCapro

Bengaluru, July 2: Elever, a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager, today launched Elever FactorCapro PMS , India’s first Portfolio Management Services (PMS) product specifically designed to provide consistent monthly income for retirees, conservative investors, and family offices. It combines capital protection with income generation through a proprietary glide-path approach and tactical asset allocation framework.

FactorCapro fills a critical void in India’s investment landscape, offering an alternative to traditional fixed-income options like fixed deposits, annuities, and government bonds. The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index (MCGPI) 2024 ranked India last among 48 countries for pension adequacy, scoring 44, down from 45.9 in 2023. This underscores the urgent need for reliable retirement income solutions. FactorCapro addresses this gap with a transparent, professionally managed strategy that balances income generation with risk mitigation.

Unlike conventional income strategies that either provide low returns or expose investors to significant downside risk, FactorCapro employs a customized glide-path methodology that prioritizes capital preservation while gradually transitioning to growth-oriented allocations. It starts with 100% fixed-income allocation in the first year for full capital protection, transitioning from Year 2 into a diversified multi-asset portfolio spanning equities, debt, gold, and international ETFs. This dynamic allocation adapts to market cycles through a “tactical risk rotation” framework, ensuring capital protection during downturns and enhanced returns during bullish phases.

Glide-Path Structure:

● Year 1: 100% allocation to fixed income for complete capital protection

● Year 2 onwards: Gradual transition to diversified multi-asset portfolio comprising equities, debt, and commodities

“The Indian retirement income market has long presented investors with an inadequate choice between low-yielding traditional instruments and high-risk equity exposure,” said Karan Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CIO of Elever. “With FactorCapro, we’re bringing institutional-quality portfolio construction to individual investors — offering systematic factor allocation and dynamic rebalancing that protect capital while delivering consistent monthly income.”

Elever FactorCapro strives to deliver significantly higher tax-efficient monthly income vis-a-vis traditional income offerings such as annuities and FDs. Unlike other high income options, such as SWPs into Balanced Advantage Funds / Equity Fund, FactorCapro delivers high income potential without eroding capital — even during severe market downturns.