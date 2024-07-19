New Delhi, 19 July 2024: Pacific Mall Tagore Garden is thrilled to bring back the highly anticipated Emoji Party 2.0 on the 20th and 21st of July. This vibrant event promises to be a celebration of joy, creativity, and unforgettable memories for families and friends alike. Attendees will get the chance to immerse themselves in the BE HAPPY PLEDGE zone, creating their own emoticons and showcasing their unique ways of spreading happiness.

Visitors can look forward to engaging in various exciting activities, including crafting their own emoji art, key chains, jars, and sling bags. The Fun DIY Zone for Families is set to be a highlight, offering a unique space where families can bond and take home personalized emoji-themed creations.

“We are excited to bring back Emoji Party 2.0 to Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, due to overwhelming public demand. This event is all about spreading happiness and bringing the community together. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend filled with smiles, creativity, and fun,” said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group.

Adding to the excitement of the occasion, the event will feature a Ventriloquist Show by the talented Amit on Sunday, 21st July, promising an engaging performance that will entertain audiences of all ages.