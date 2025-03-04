Empowering Innovation: IIT Roorkee Introduces ‘Tech for Transformation’ to Boost Indigenous Tech Solutions

Roorkee, March 4, 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) successfully launched its new initiative, “Tech for Transformation” . Developed by AARTI, IIT Roorkee’s Industry Accelerator , this initiative is designed to promote indigenous innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and enhance skill development in emerging technologies, supporting the vision of Shrestha Bharat .

The initiative has been made possible through the generous support of the ICICI Foundation and collaboration with the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council & Ambuja Foundation. Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, IAS, Secretary, Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand , graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event featured the inauguration of a state-of-the-art EV Training Facility and Laboratory aimed at enhancing employability in the electric vehicle sector . Additionally, IIT Roorkee introduced an Advanced Course on Green Hydrogen & E Vehicle for college students. Bhoomicam Pvt. Ltd., an startup at IIT Roorkee’s innovation ecosystem arranged a workshop on “Drone for Agriculture” designed to benefit farmers & school students . Students from JBIT Dehradun, THDC – IHET Tehri, Roorkee Institute of Technology, Phonics Group of Institutions and ABN school are participants of these courses and workshop. The launch event saw active participation from industry leaders like Mahindra & Mahindra, HSSC , Hella Lighting Pvt. Ltd , & Saharanpur Testing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. Incubators of IIT Roorkee iHUB Divyasampark , TIDES , and representatives from THDC, Invest Uttarakhand,., the Rubber, Chemical & Polymer Sector Skill Council, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Invest Uttarakhand have also participated into Engaging discussions on strengthening industry-academia collaboration and fostering technological innovation in sustainable sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee , emphasized the significance of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation. He stated, “At IIT Roorkee, we are committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry. The ‘Tech for Transformation’ initiative will empower students, entrepreneurs, and professionals with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies like EVs, green hydrogen, and drone applications.” Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha , IAS , lauded the efforts of IIT Roorkee in creating impactful skill development programs. He remarked, “This initiative is a significant step towards building a self-reliant and technologically advanced India. By equipping students and farmers with practical skills, IIT Roorkee is enabling inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

