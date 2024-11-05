Empowering Lives through Innovation: OPAI Advocates for Policy Recognition of Prosthetics and Orthotics in India

New Delhi, November 5, 2024: On International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day, the Delhi Chapter of the Orthotics and Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI) hosted a 1-Day Conclave at Hindi Bhawan to emphasize the transformative role of prosthetics and orthotics in empowering people with disabilities. The event advocated for stronger policy-level recognition of prosthetics and orthotics (P&O) expertise in government decision-making, including in the Paralympic selection process.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, highlighted the importance of reliable data for understanding disabilities in India, noting that over 95% of registered cases involve 40% or more disability, as per UDID data. “The government is making district-wise data on 21 types of disabilities available for public use, helping drive informed solutions,” he shared. Mr. Aggarwal also outlined efforts to streamline assistive technology distribution, aiming to reduce prosthetic fitment time from 45 days to just 7 days, and to ensure that services are accessible within 100 km for all individuals. He further added, “With India expressing formal interest to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2036, there is an even greater need to enhance our support systems for para-athletes and bring advanced prosthetic and orthotic care to the forefront.”

Shri Agendra Kumar, Secretary of OPAI Delhi Chapter and Organizing Secretary for IPOD 2024, underscored the need for policy inclusion, stating, “Our professionals play a crucial role in the lives of those they serve. Policy support is essential to our mission of making rehabilitation and mobility accessible to all. There is an urgent need for the insurance sector to include prosthetic and orthotic services, and P&O professionals must be involved at all levels of para-sports.” Shri Rajesh Das, President of OPAI Delhi, added, “Our work in prosthetics and orthotics restores dignity and independence. With strong government policies and affordable ‘Make in India’ solutions, we can ensure everyone has access to essential care. Together, we are transforming lives.” Shambhu Kumar Yadav, Vice President of OPAI Delhi, echoed the sentiment: “Prosthetic and orthotic professionals are essential to India’s healthcare framework. Their work empowers individuals and brings dignity through mobility.” Treasurer Shri Tapas Behera noted, “IPOD 2024 shines a light on the critical role P&O professionals play. By integrating these services into government schemes, we can expand our reach and impact.” Dr. M C Das National President of OPAI, remarked, “IPOD 2024 is a milestone event in our journey to integrate prosthetic and orthotic care into government schemes, ensuring no one is left behind. This platform amplifies our commitment to accessible, high-quality care and reinforces the vital role P&O professionals play in both healthcare and para-sports.”

The event underscored OPAI’s commitment to advancing inclusion, collaboration, and innovation in rehabilitation services, ensuring every individual can live a life of dignity and independence.