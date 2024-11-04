Empyrion Digital Expands into Taiwan, Accelerating Growth Strategy

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2024 – Digital travel platform Agoda shares the top international destinations for solo travelers, ahead of Singles’ Day on November 11. Agoda’s solo travel ranking reveals Tokyo, Bangkok, Seoul, Osaka, and Taipei to be the favorite cities for those traveling alone, based on Agoda’s accommodation booking data.

Singles’ Day originated in China and has grown into a global phenomenon where individuals celebrate their single status. It’s a day marked by self-gifting and travel, making it an ideal time for solo adventurers to explore new horizons. Agoda’s accommodation booking insights show a ranking of five cities that offer diverse attractions and lively cultures, making them perfect for independent-minded adventurers.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “A solo trip is the ultimate gift you can give yourself. Exploring the world, stepping out of your comfort zone, making new friends and memories… there’s nothing else quite like it. Wherever your next solo adventure takes you, Agoda has great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities. And keep an eye out for special Single’s Day deals on Agoda.com/deals and in the Agoda app.”

For those looking to explore on their own, here’s why each destination stands out for single travelers:

Tokyo : A city where the old meets the new. Solo travelers can explore ancient temples and then dive into the world of cutting-edge technology. Tokyo is perfect for those traveling alone because it’s safe, easy to navigate, and offers countless solo-friendly activities, from museums to quirky cafes. Bangkok : Known for its lively streets and rich history, Bangkok is a treasure trove of sights and sounds. It’s ideal for solo travelers due to its welcoming atmosphere and the ease of meeting fellow travelers in hostels and on local tours. The city’s colorful street life ensures there’s always something to see and do. Seoul : With its dynamic cityscape and delicious food, Seoul is perfect for those seeking both excitement and relaxation. Solo travelers will find it easy to explore the city thanks to its efficient public transport and numerous solo dining options, making it a comfortable place to travel alone. Osaka : Famous for its friendly locals and tasty street food, Osaka welcomes single travelers with open arms. The city’s warm hospitality and numerous attractions, like Universal Studios Japan and Osaka Castle, make it a great place for solo adventurers to explore at their own pace. Taipei : A place where nature and city life blend seamlessly. From hiking trails to bustling night markets, Taipei offers a variety of activities that are perfect for solo travelers. The city’s safe environment and friendly locals make it easy to explore independently.

Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be booked together. This makes it easy for single travelers to plan their trips to these exciting cities. For more details on planning your solo adventure, visit agoda.com, or download the Agoda app.