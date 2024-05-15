New Delhi, 15th May 2024: ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bombay Seacoast, has undertaken a CSR initiative by donating an ambulance to the remote village of Machhal in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, situated just 4 km from the Line of Control (LOC).

The symbolic handover of the ambulance occurred at the Sahi Memorial Hospital, amidst the presence of our armed forces, with Mr. Kishore Masurkar, Chairman of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, presenting the vehicle to the Sarpanch of Machhal village.

With a geographical area spanning 212.1 hectares and a population of 1614, Machhal village has long faced dire medical challenges. The absence of adequate healthcare facilities has compelled residents to undertake arduous journeys of over 130 km to Kupwara and Srinagar, navigating treacherous mountainous terrain during emergencies.

Emphasising the significance of their initiative Mr. Kishore Masurkar, Chairman of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our commitment to corporate social responsibility extends beyond business success. By donating this ambulance to Machhal village, we are not just providing medical aid but also nurturing a lifeline for those in need. This initiative resonates with our core values of community welfare and shows our societal responsibility.” Echoing the sentiment, Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the transformative impact of the ambulance donation. He remarked, “Access to timely healthcare is a fundamental right, yet many remote communities like Machhal face significant challenges in receiving medical assistance. With this ambulance, we aim to bridge the gap and ensure that every individual, irrespective of their geographic location, has access to quality healthcare. At ENTOD, our primary goal is to work towards improving lives and making a substantial difference in the communities we serve.”

This ambulance will serve as an important resource for Machhal village residents during medical emergencies, facilitating rapid transfers to city hospitals and significantly enhancing access to healthcare services.