Entrepreneurship

Image Consultant Tina Walia decodes color and fabric trends that are in this season. A beautiful mix of practicality and luxury, focusing on textures, colors, and layers that help you look and feel your best, no matter how cold it gets outside. In this article, we’ll explore the top trends for workwear, offering tips on how to stay stylish and edgy throughout the coming months.

Contemporary business wear is constantly evolving, blending classic style with modern trends. Here’s a breakdown of the key color and fabric trends in business wear today, decoded by an image consultant:

Tina Walia decodes some Colour Trends that will be seen this season:

1. Neutrals with a Twist: Neutral shades like navy, charcoal, and grey are always in, but now, they’re being complemented by softer tones like sage green, blush pink, and sand beige. These tones are professional but inject a touch of warmth and personality into the ensemble.

2. Earthy Tones: Warm, earthy shades like terracotta, camel, olive, and mustard are making waves. They offer a grounded, approachable look that’s still polished. These colours can also evoke a sense of confidence without being overly bold.

3. Bold Accents: While the primary base colours are neutral, incorporating bold accents like deep burgundy, electric blue, and forest green is becoming more common. These pops of colour are often seen in accessories such as ties, scarves, or cufflinks.

4. Monochromatic Looks: A single-color outfit, particularly in shades of grey, beige, or navy, gives off a sleek and modern vibe. It’s a timeless way to stay stylish without looking overdone.

5. Pastels: Soft pastels, such as buttermilk yellow, lavender, mint, and light peach, are emerging in business wear, particularly in spring and summer collections. These colours offer fresh, youthful energy while maintaining sophistication.

Tina feels that, “With the rise of remote work and comfort-driven choices, performance fabrics are gaining popularity. Lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking materials are often used in blazers, trousers, and shirts, offering flexibility and ease of movement while still looking sharp,”

1. Sustainable Fabrics: Eco-conscious fashion is here to stay. Fabrics like organic cotton,non-wrinkle fabrics,Tencel, hemp, and recycled polyester are now being used in business wear, reflecting a commitment to sustainability without compromising on style.

2. Luxe Textures: Velvet and silk are being incorporated into business wear for a high-end, refined touch, especially for evening meetings or events. Subtle sheen in materials gives off an air of luxury without being overly flashy.

3. Smart Wool: Wool remains a classic in business attire, but now it’s often treated to be lighter, softer, and more breathable, ensuring comfort throughout the day. Merino wool is also gaining popularity for its temperature-regulating properties.

4. Jersey and Knits: Knit blazers, cardigans, and even knitted trousers are a major trend, offering an easygoing, yet professional, look. These fabrics maintain structure but are softer and stretchier, ideal for a more casual or hybrid work environment.

Key Elements for the Modern Business Wardrobe:

● Fit: A tailored, slim fit continues to dominate. The key is finding the balance between structure and comfort. Loose, oversized fits are no longer a business staple but are used strategically for a more relaxed office vibe.

● Versatility: Contemporary business wear emphasizes versatility, so clothing items can transition from work to after-hours events. Think of blazers that can double as casual wear or dresses that can be paired with a cardigan for the office and then a leather jacket for evening outings.

Tina Walia is an experienced image consultant and life coach known for her expert guidance in personal style, image management, and self-confidence. With a keen eye for fashion and a deep understanding of how image impacts both personal and professional success, Tina helps individuals transform their outward appearance to reflect their inner potential.