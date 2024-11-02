Equity Market update – 01 Nov 24 – Positive start to SAMVAT 2081

Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk

Benchmark indices started the SAMVAT 2081 on a positive note with broad based gains and ended higher in special Diwali muhurat trading session on Friday. Broader Mid and Small caps also posted gains.

Auto stocks stole the show during the special Muhurat trading session for Samvat 2081 on November 2, driven by robust October sales updates. Leading the gains were M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai Motor, and Maruti Suzuki India, with shares climbing up to 3 percent, outpacing the Nifty 50’s modest increase. M&M stood out, setting a new record with 54,504 SUV sales in October, marking a 25% YoY increase.

All major sectors also ended in gains with Realty, Consumer Durables and Energy leading the pack while Finance and IT lagged.

Strong festive sales updates from automakers eased concerns over the slowdown in festive demand after disappointing Q2 earnings season.

Market focus remains on the earnings announcements. In US, election outcome will be watched next week.