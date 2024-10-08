Ericsson launches ‘EricssonEdge Academia Program’ to develop young telecom talent

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), a global leader in telecommunications, today announced the launch of the ‘EricssonEdge Academia Program’ that aims to revolutionize early career talent development in the telecom sector across Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India.

With rapid advancements in technologies such as 5G, AI and IoT, and studies showing that majority of the fastest growing roles worldwide are technology-related roles, Ericsson has created a talent development program to support young talent who will be joining the telecommunications sector and as part of Ericsson’s graduate recruitment across Southeast Asia, Oceania and India.

The EricssonEdge Academia Program is designed to equip students with essential knowledge and skills in 5G, Cloud, and AI technologies, preparing them to thrive and lead in the evolving telecom landscape. Over the course of 6 months, the program will provide in-depth learning experiences to pre-final year students of over 40 top universities from India, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The program begins with a blend of in -person, instructor-led sessions led by Ericsson’s industry experts, and web-based learning modules in the second and third months. Regular assessments will be conducted to ensure continuous progress and understanding. These modules will enrich the participants’ experience, offering a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge technologies and preparing them for careers in the telecom industry. Students who complete the program will be eligible for consideration for the Ericsson Graduate Recruitment Program in the region.

Priyanka Anand, Vice President and Head of People for Southeast Asia, Oceania & India at Ericsson, says, “The EricssonEdge Academia Program exemplifies how the industry can collaborate with academia to develop the next generation of telecom professionals. By equipping students with the skills they need to succeed, we are not only enhancing their career prospects but also ensuring the continued advancement and competitiveness of the industry.”

The program benefits both students and the broader telecom ecosystem by enhancing employability and advancing industry capabilities. By providing students with access to Ericsson educational content and direct exposure to industry leaders, the EricssonEdge Academia Program builds a strong foundation for a future-ready workforce.