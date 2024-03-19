Escape the City: Best Long Weekend Getaways Near You 2024

Are you looking forward to the upcoming long weekend during the festive season? If so, RCI has got you covered with a guide to help you plan your perfect getaway this Holi and Good Friday in India.

India, with its diverse landscapes and cultural richness, offers a number of exciting options for delightful long weekend getaways. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat in nature or an adventure-filled trip, there’s something for everyone.

Here are some great travel destinations to consider for a memorable holiday in March

South

Coorg

Nestled in the lush green Western Ghats of Karnataka, Coorg is a haven for nature lovers, offering breathtaking views and a serene environment. From hiking through dense forests to exploring historical monuments, Coorg offers an array of experiences. It is one of the most popular and easily accessible hill stations in South India. RCI resorts provide the perfect stay, allowing complete relaxation after a wholesome day in nature.

North

Corbett

With its mystic beauty, scenic landscapes, and interesting history, Corbett is the perfect wild and exotic getaway. RCI affiliated resorts offer the most beautiful and relaxing stay without worrying about the scenic surroundings. Here, you can take in the true jungle atmosphere created by the perfect natural surroundings and varied flora and fauna. This is the place to enjoy the pristine beauty and enchanting wilderness of nature.

East

Gangtok

Gangtok is home to several breathtaking viewpoints that offer panoramic views of the city, surrounding hills, and snow-capped mountains of the Kanchenjunga range. These serene locations provide a peaceful retreat and a chance to connect with nature. Plan your accommodation with RCI, which offers a blend of comfort, serenity, and modern amenities.

West

Goa

A never bad decision when its Goa. It is a perfect place that leaves you with memories to cherish forever. RCI offers a perfect stay, catering to your room to food desires. Whether you are looking for a relaxing sunbathing spot or want to indulge in water sports the beaches of Goa have something for everyone.