Essentia Series and Verena Hobs by Hafele

Where Style Meets Culinary Excellence
Experience the epitome of culinary excellence with the AUGUSTA AND VERENA BUILT-IN HOBS from the ESSENTIA SERIES. The AUGUSTA HOBS feature FULL BRASS BURNERS, ensuring superior heat distribution for precise cooking results. On the other hand, the VERENA HOBS boast of SEMI-BRASS BURNERS, offering a perfect balance of efficiency and elegance. Both hobs are equipped with cast iron pan supports, providing stability even for larger cookware. With the Flame Failure Safety Device (FFSD) and Electric Auto Ignition, cooking becomes not only effortless but also safe, giving you peace of mind while preparing your culinary masterpieces.
Designed to meet the diverse cooking needs of Indian households, the AUGUSTA and VERENA HOBS are available in 3-burner and 4-burner hob designs, providing flexibility and convenience for any culinary task. Their elegant black tempered glass top adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, elevating the aesthetic appeal of your cooking space. Whether you’re simmering spices or stir-frying vegetables, these hobs offer the perfect blend of style and functionality, making every cooking experience a delight.