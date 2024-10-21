Essential Chimney Safety Tips for a Healthier Kitchen

By Mr. Shital Gupta, CEO, KAFF APPLIANCES INDIA PVT. LTD
A chimney is a crucial part of a modern kitchen, keeping it well-ventilated and free from odors. Here are some simple tips to ensure your chimney stays safe and efficient:
- Get Regular Service: Sign Up for an AMC: Enroll in an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) to ensure your chimney gets serviced regularly. Have a professional inspect it every year to detect potential issues early and extend its lifespan.
- Maintain Your Chimney: Keep the filters clean and check for dents in the ducting to maintain good airflow.
- Professional Installation & Service: Always get your chimney installed and serviced by experts for better performance and safety.
- Listen for Unusual Noises: Strange noises could mean a problem like a blocked duct or malfunctioning fan. Get it checked out if this happens.
- Replace Old Chimneys: Every chimney has a life. If yours is old and worn out, consider upgrading to a new one for better performance.
- Buy a Quality Chimney: Invest in a good-quality chimney to ensure it lasts longer and works efficiently.
- Pick a Chimney with Smart Features: Choose modern chimneys with features like auto-clean and smart sensors for easier use and maintenance.
- Use the Chimney Every Time You Cook: Turn on your chimney every time you cook to keep grease and smoke from settling in the kitchen.
- Clean it Often: Regular cleaning helps prevent grease buildup and chimney fires, keeping your kitchen safe.
- Teach Chimney Safety: Make sure everyone in the family knows when and how to use the chimney, clean it, and look out for signs of trouble.