EU Film Festival 2024 Opens with La Chimera, Palme d’Or Nominee, Receiving Enthusiastic Audience Response

New Delhi, November 8, 2024: The 29th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) kicked off in New Delhi, with the screening of the opening film Palme d’Or-nominated film “La Chimera” to a packed audience. The Italian film “La Chimera”, took the audience through an adventurous journey between the living and the dead, forests and cities, celebrations and solitudes as the intertwined destinies of characters unfolded, all in search of their Chimera. This year’s festival features 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, screening across three venues in New Delhi: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe Institute.

The Film Festival was opened by the Ambassador of the European Union to India Hervé Delphin along with the Italian actress Yile Yara Vianello, the Director of the Italian Cultural Institute Andrea Anastasio, the Lithuanian director Tomas Vengris, and the cinephiles who wait for the entire year to watch the best of European cinema at the festival.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India stated, “Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the European Union Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity. Over the years, the festival has become a key event in the Indian cultural calendar. Entering its 29th edition, the festival is a unique melting pot for cinephiles and culture enthusiasts, providing a platform to create shared experiences. This year’s curation shines a light on themes that resonate deeply with our contemporary lives, where intricate human relationships take centerstage, shedding a light on the power of sisterhood, journeys of self-discovery, and the exploration of modern-day challenges. Spanning a variety of genres, this rich cinematic experience will travel beyond Delhi to Kolkata and Hyderabad this year, offering a vibrant tapestry of European cinema to the Indian audiences. Feel free to walk into any screening and embark on a luminous cultural journey of entertainment and reflection with a European touch.” While introducing the opening film, Italian actress Yile Yara Vianello from the film La Chimera said, “So happy to be here in India with La Chimera as the opening movie at the EUFF! This film has had an incredible journey so far, consistently receiving a phenomenal response from audiences worldwide. It’s exciting to be representing the film in India, a country that celebrates cinema. I’m energised by the enthusiasm here and want to thank everyone on behalf of the cast and crew for their warm welcome. We’re excited to share our film with you!” The opening ceremony was also attended by the Lithuanian Director, Tomas Vengris, who is travelling to the festival with his film “Five And A Half Love Stories In An Apartment In Vilnius, Lithuania, said, “This is my first time in India, and it couldn’t be more special. I’m here to represent my film, and I’m eagerly anticipating the screening and seeing how Indian audiences react to it. It’s truly a privilege to premiere our film in a country so passionate about cinema and its stars. I’m looking forward to the next few days of engaging with fellow creators at the festival and connecting with the audience.”

EUFF, which runs till 16th November, brings an eclectic mix of films that explore diverse themes from complex human relationships to gender identity to sisterhood, self-discovery, and more, offering audiences a Window to Europe through stories that have universal appeal. Organised by the European Union, in collaboration with EU Members States and regional partners, this festival is a testament to the strong diplomatic ties between the European Union and India, promoting cross-cultural understanding, artistic expression, and community building through the universal language of storytelling.

The biggest European film festival in India features films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine. This thoughtfully curated selection of films includes some of the most talked-about European movies that have earned recognition at prestigious international film festivals. Highlights include La Chimera, Baan, Jim’s Story, Afire, What a Feeling, Animal, An Irish Goodbye, Restore Point, The Man Without Guilt, The Teacher Who Promised The Sea, and many more.

Showcasing the crème de la crème of contemporary European cinema, the festival also marks the India premiere of several European films, including, What A Feeling, Because I Love Bad Weather, Stairway To Heaven, Death is a Problem for the Living, Jim’s Story, Without Air, Black Velvet, The Last Ashes, Blood on the Crown, Baan, Horia and The Man Without Guilt.