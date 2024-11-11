EUFF 2024 Day 4 Delves into History, Queer Romance, and Sci-Fi with Thought-Provoking Films

Blood on the Crown, a Maltese film directed by Davide Ferrario, received an incredible response on Day 4 at EUFF. The High Commissioner of Malta, introduced the film, highlighting the film’s powerful themes of courage, sacrifice, and the resilience of those who dared to defy authority, a story that foreshadows Malta’s path to independence. He noted the striking historical parallel between the tragic events in Malta and India, both occurring in 1919. He shared that Malta commemorates this legacy each year on Sette Giugno, the 7th of June, as a national day. The evening then took the audience on a historical journey through film. The screenings also featured What a Feeling, an Austrian film by Kat Rohrer, alongside the Czech sci-fi thriller Restore Point by Robert Hloz. These films, each unique in their storytelling and themes, added to the rich cinematic experience, transporting audiences across genres and cultures.

The day also featured a thought-provoking conversation between Maltese film producer Pedja Miletic, known for his dynamic passion for storytelling, and Aaradhana Kohli, a documentary filmmaker whose work spans contemporary history, environmental issues, and gender. Their discussion focused on revisiting history through a filmmaker’s lens, exploring the delicate balance between historical accuracy and cinematic storytelling. They delved into the challenges and opportunities of portraying significant historical events, shedding light on how filmmakers navigate the intricacies of translating real-world history into compelling cinema.

Pedja Miletic emphasized their approach of telling the story through human drama rather than politics, aiming to capture the emotional core of the events. He revealed how their team uncovered remarkable details about the 1919 tragedy by speaking with locals and examining historical accounts, often shaped by official narratives. Interestingly, only a single telegram was sent from Malta to London during the incident, leaving much of the incident undocumented and challenging the filmmakers to piece together a fuller picture from limited sources.

The conversation, attended by EUFF delegates, was organised to provide audiences with context for the film and to highlight how various types of cinema require distinct approaches. This engaging discussion offered valuable insights into the nuanced methods filmmakers use to bring different stories to life on screen.

The 29th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is currently on in New Delhi and will run until November 16, 2024, showcasing a diverse selection of European cinema.