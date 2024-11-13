EUFF Day 5: A Rollercoaster of Drama and Thrill with Films Like Because I Love Bad Weather and Sons (Vogter)

Day 5 at EUFF featured an eclectic and award winning selection of European films, including “Because I Love Bad Weather”, “Sons (Vogter)”, and “Without Air (Elfogy A Levego)”, exploring range of themes including grief, gender identity, self-discovery, and social control.

The evening began with the screening of “Because I Love Bad Weather”, a Bulgarian film directed by Yana Lekarska, putting a spotlight on friendship, self-discovery, and modern-day anxiety. The film follows Irina, who escapes to a seaside town to rediscover her past and unexpectedly reunites with Boris, a man from her childhood. Together, they embark on a journey to rediscover their past, which may change their future.

Next was the Danish film “Sons (Vogter)”, directed by Gustav Möller, which premiered at Berlinale earlier this year. The film delves into themes of grief, moral dilemma, justice, and forgiveness, prompting the audience to reflect on what takes precedence – personal grief or duty to one’s job.

The evening concluded with the Hungarian film “Without Air (Elfogy A Levego)”, directed by Katalin Moldovai. This thought-provoking film explored pressing issues of education, LGBTQIA+ rights, and societal norms, leaving a lasting impact long after the credits rolled.