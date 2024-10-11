ExaGrid Named Finalist for the SDC Awards 2024

October 11, 2024,Marlborough, Mass., United States : non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in six categories for the 15th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on rewarding innovation and excellence in the IT industry as it evolves to meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The SDC Awards 2024 recognize the innovation, expertise, and success of the IT industry across a range of key disciplines, including awards for data protection and resilience within the storage and cybersecurity sectors.

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on November 1, 2024. Winners of the SDC Awards will be announced on November 28, 2024 at an awards ceremony in London.

The award categories that ExaGrid has been nominated for include:

Backup/Archive Innovation of the Year

Best Vendor Channel Program of the Year

Cyber Resilience Innovation of the Year

Excellence in Service Award

Storage Company of the Year

Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

ExaGrid’s unique Tiered Backup Storage is the only storage solution built just for backup—to improve backup performance, restore performance, scalability as data grows, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and the economics of backup with low costs up front and over time.

ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage, and in the past year has announced its largest single scale-out system which allows for a full backup of 6PB, the largest in the industry with deduplication, and in a 2U form factor for better rack space efficiency, as well as new integrations with the leading backup applications.

“We are honored that ExaGrid has become a finalist in six award categories, as they highlight to the different areas of our company that set us apart as the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage provider, from our commitment to providing comprehensive security, to our industry-leading customer support, and our innovative Reseller Partner Program in the channel,” said Bill Andrews, ExaGrid’s President and CEO. “We are pleased to be nominated for this year’s SDC Awards, and look forward to seeing which companies, services, and products will be chosen by the voters.”