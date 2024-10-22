Expanding Horizons: Golden Abodes Grows Its Luxury Real Estate Portfolio in Goa

India – Golden Abodes, a real estate developer with an integrated prime residential and commercial offering has announced the launch of two remarkable projects in Goa: Anantam Signature in Dona Paula and Avisa in Goa Velha. Both developments aim to provide exceptional living experiences in scenic locales, combining luxury, comfort, and natural beauty. Golden Abodes is also unveiling Anantam Signature, an exclusive luxury project in Dona Paula. This development epitomizes coastal living, featuring extravagant sea-view apartments that provide 180-degree panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. With over 40 amenities spread across 70,000 sq. ft., Anantam Signature seamlessly blends luxury with stunning natural surroundings.

“We believe Anantam Signature will set a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Goa,” remarked Amar Shah, Co-founder of Golden Abodes. “Our goal is to create an unparalleled living experience that combines convenience, exclusivity, and the beauty of nature. This project is for individuals and families who seek a home that reflects their aspirations while ensuring a solid investment for the future.”

Prices for Anantam Signature apartments range from making it a sought-after choice for discerning buyers. The development will feature a host of ultra-premium specifications, including home automation, and top-of-the-line finishes like Italian marble flooring and Toto sanitary fittings. Completion is expected by December 2025, with flexible payment plans that cater to the needs of buyers. Avisa, strategically located along the serene Siridao River, offers residents breathtaking views and a tranquil environment. Designed to provide a unique blend of comfortable living and community amenities, Avisa spans 10 acres of lush landscape, with more than 70% open space dedicated to recreational use. The project features over 25 lifestyle amenities, ensuring a fulfilling lifestyle for families and individuals alike.

“Our vision with Avisa was to create a residential community that allows residents to immerse themselves in Goa’s rich culture while enjoying modern amenities,” said Gaurav Mittal, Founder of Golden Abodes. “We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents, and Avisa exemplifies this promise with its exceptional design and natural beauty.”

Prices for apartments at Avisa start from making it an attractive option for buyers seeking an affordable yet premium living experience. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2026, and a straightforward booking process ensures that prospective buyers can secure their future homes with ease—requiring just 20% on booking and the remainder linked to construction milestones. Both projects reflect Golden Abodes’ commitment to delivering exceptional quality and thoughtful design in Goa’s vibrant real estate market. With Anantam Signature and Avisa, the company aims to enhance the living experience for residents while celebrating the unique cultural and natural heritage of Goa.