Experience Indian Handlooms at Handloom Expo 2025 NSIC

New Delhi: The National Design Centre with the support of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, proudly presents the Handloom Expo 2025—a vibrant celebration of India’s rich weaving heritage. The event will take place at the NSIC Exhibition Complex, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi, from March 16th to 22nd, between 11 AM and 9 PM.

This prestigious expo will feature 75 handloom weavers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and societies, providing them a unique opportunity to exhibit their craftsmanship, connect with buyers, exporters, designers, and customers, and expand their market reach. The event will display over 50 unique weaves, showcasing the diversity and legacy of Indian handlooms.

A key attraction of the expo is the Saree Festival, where visitors can explore and purchase large varieties of traditional sarees from all the states of India, including exquisite weaves from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bihar. Featured sarees include Tussar Silk, Patola, Chanderi, Banarasi, Pochampally, jamdani, Bhagalpuri, Maheshwari, Kalamkari, uppada, Kancheepuram, Kashmiri, ikat, and many more.

The event aims to preserve and promote India’s handloom traditions, offering visitors a chance to witness live weaving demonstrations, interact with master artisans, and gain insights into the intricate craftsmanship behind every handwoven masterpiece. A specially curated theme pavilion and exclusive booths will enhance the experience, making it a must-visit place for handloom enthusiasts, fashion designers, and culture lovers.