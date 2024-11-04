Experience the Heartfelt Emotion of Love in Aparshakti Khurana’s New Song ‘Enna Pyar’

National; 4th November 2024: Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana is set to melt hearts with the release of his latest track, Enna Pyar, a soul-stirring song capturing the tender highs and haunting lows of love. Following the success of his recent hit, Zaroor, Aparshakti’s Enna Pyar delivers a melody that speaks directly to the heart, touching on unspoken emotions many of us know too well.

With rawness that’s both refreshing and real, Enna Pyar showcases Aparshakti’s signature vocal style with a maturity and depth that promises to resonate with listeners. The track features heartfelt lyrics and composition by the talented Sakshi Ratti, coupled with soulful production by Hiten, who adds an emotional edge to the song.

Commenting on the release of the Enna Pyar, Aparshakti Khurana shares, “This song is a feeling and a part of my journey. Enna Pyar holds a special place in my heart as it speaks to those emotions, we often leave unspoken. Sakshi Ratti’s melody and words capture this sentiment beautifully, and Hiten’s soundscape brings it to life in a way that is both powerful and delicate. I hope this track resonates with everyone who has loved and lost, or even just loved deeply.”

Set to become your playlist staple, Enna Pyar showcases Aparshakti’s versatility as a musician who goes beyond melodies to tell heartfelt stories. With a natural gift for evoking emotion, Aparshakti brings Enna Pyar to life with his unique style.