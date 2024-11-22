Experience Ultimate Bliss at Amaraanth: A Blend of Luxury and Tranquility

Walking distance from Fatrade beach, in South Goa, Amaraanth is a twelve-suite sea-side hideaway, with beach access, where life is comparable to being in the verdant country estate of a well- travelled friend. To feed the body there’s a culinary icon on hand to advise and inspire the resident kitchen team. To feed the soul there’s an abundance of thought-provoking art by Indian artists such as Subodh Kerkar, Thomas the Potter and Bhisaji Gadekar. To help you look and live healthier, there are wellness treatments by The HVN that are otherwise only available in London. And to uplift your spirits, the cocktails are of a standard found only at bars on Asia’s 50 Best List, no less. All delivered in a manner that is rooted in Goa, but derived from the world. Think of it as sophisticated susegad.

Design Philosophy:

Amaraanth’s design philosophy revolves around harmonising the natural surroundings with the built environment. The architect, George Seemon, was inspired by the rural charm of this secluded destination, nestled within a walkable distance to the sea. With an existing structure already in place, their aim was to retain as much of it as possible, ensuring it integrates seamlessly into its surroundings and minimises its environmental impact. The vision was to enhance and showcase the inherent value of the location, resulting in a seamless blend of contemporary design with traditional vernacular style, emphasising outdoor living and the natural beauty of the locale.

Their approach involved combining smaller rooms into larger, more open spaces to enhance the sense of expansiveness. They incorporated open bathrooms and some open-to-sky bathtubs to bring elements of nature indoors. Natural stone flooring was used throughout the rooms, providing guests with a tactile connection to the natural environment both inside and outside, with this flooring extending into the bathrooms to create a continuous and expansive feel.

The first-floor rooms were oriented to offer expansive views of the landscape, inviting gentle sea breezes to flow through and create a tranquil atmosphere. In contrast, the ground floor features private landscaped courtyards, ensuring privacy while still offering views of the lush, tropical surroundings. Locally sourced furniture, subtle colour themes, and works by local artists immerse guests in the cultural richness of the area.

The resort’s architectural layout balances form and function, allowing the landscape and structure to coexist in harmony. Guests are enveloped in the beauty of Goa at every turn, with spaces designed to seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor environments. Key aspects of Amaraanth’s design include the meticulous use of locally sourced materials and sustainable building methods. The use of laterite stone pays homage to traditional Goan architecture while supporting environmental sustainability. The furniture predominantly features bamboo and wicker weave, and the sloping roofs and internal lime-plastered walls reinforce the sustainable and cohesive design language throughout the resort.

The resort’s spaces were designed to be multifunctional. For example, the waiting lounge also serves as an extension to the restaurant, functioning as a coffee shop, a library, or simply a place to unwind, and opens onto the larger vista. These spaces are interconnected with the pool lounge, which also becomes part of the restaurant or lobby space when needed. The intention was to create porosity in the space with minimal walls, fostering a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas.