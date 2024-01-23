Express gratitude to Shri Modi ji, for making our dream come true

Hyderabad, 23rd January 2024: Shri Vijay Surana, BJP State Joint Treasurer, MSME – National Governing Council Member; along with Telangana BJP president and Central Minister Shri Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Governor Smt Tamilisai Soundararajan, and BJP National Leader Laxman Garu, participated in the rituals at the Ram Mandir in Pot Market, today, to commemorate the momentous and historic consecration of the Shri Rama Temple at Ayodhya. They engaged in Pooja and organized live telecast events using LED screens across multiple locations. Later Shri Vijay Surana extended a grand reception to the mass rally of Ram Bhakts, showering petals and distributes prasad.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Vijay Surana said, Pran pratishta of Shri Ram Lalla is the greatest and most memorable moment for all Indians in our lifetime. The entire nation is celebrating Diwali today, the ambiance across the nation is Rammai. The public across Telangana is witness this divine event through LED screens placed in lanes and by-lanes. Everyone is expressing their immense gratitude to Shri Modi ji, who through his concerted efforts made our dream come true of seeing our revered Ram Lalla back in his grand abode in the form of Shri Ram Mandir, after being in the tent for over 500 years. The Jewellers Association at Pot Market in Secunderabad, which has over 600 members is celebrating the consecration of the Shri Rama Temple at Pot Market and are taking out a huge procession of 6000 people from here. Similar programs are being held across the city, state, country and abroad to commemorate this momentous occasion.

Shri Vijay Surana was felicitated on the occasion, in recognition of his significant contribution to the Shri Rama Janma Bhoomi movement. Shri Gowtham Gandhi, RSS Senior karyakarta; Shri Anand Vyas, General Secretary, Hindu Sanghatan; Smt Konatam Deepika, Corporator; Shri Cheera satyanarayan, Corporator; Shri Sheru Jain, Division President of Jewellers; were among the prominent contributors to Shri Rama Janma Bhoomi movement; felicitated on the occasion.

Shri Vijay Surana has actively participated in various events organized by RSS, BJP, and various Hindu associations, as part of the Shri Rama Janma Bhoomi movement for years now. He sent soil to Ayodhya for the Shri Rama Mandir at Pot Market and made was instrumental in contributing substantial donations.

Shri Vijay Surana plans to visit Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Shri Rama Janma bhoomi, to seek blessings and commit himself to work for the people under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.