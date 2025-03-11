Eye-Q Offers Free Glaucoma Screenings at 30+ Centers During World Glaucoma Week 2025

Haryana, 11th March 2025: Eye-Q, a leading chain of super-specialty eye care hospitals, is launching a comprehensive campaign during World Glaucoma Week, from March 10-13, 2025. In alignment with this year’s theme, “See the Future Clearly,” Eye-Q will provide free glaucoma screenings to family members of patients across its 30+ hospitals located in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. The initiative aims to reach over 50,000 individuals, including at-risk family members of patients, ensuring widespread glaucoma awareness and early detection.
World Glaucoma Week serves as a global initiative to educate the public about glaucoma, a condition often referred to as the “silent thief of sight.” In India alone, 11.9 million individuals suffer from glaucoma, accounting for 12.8% of the nation’s blindness cases. Recognizing the genetic link in glaucoma cases, Eye-Q is expanding its initiative to provide screenings not just for individuals but also for their families. This family-focused effort not only emphasizes the importance of early detection but also encourages families to take preventive action together, aiming to reduce the risk of vision loss for future generations.
Dr. Ajay Sharma, Founder and Chief Medical Director of Eye-Q Eye Hospitals emphasized the importance of timely intervention, stating, “At Eye-Q, our commitment to community health and awareness drives all our initiatives. Glaucoma is a condition that often goes unnoticed until significant vision loss occurs, which is why early detection is paramount. Through our free screenings, we hope to not only identify at-risk individuals but also educate the public on the importance of routine eye check-ups. Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources to preserve their vision for the future.”