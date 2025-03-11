Eye-Q Offers Free Glaucoma Screenings at 30+ Centers During World Glaucoma Week 2025

Haryana, 11th March 2025: Eye-Q, a leading chain of super-specialty eye care hospitals, is launching a comprehensive campaign during World Glaucoma Week, from March 10-13, 2025. In alignment with this year’s theme, “See the Future Clearly,” Eye-Q will provide free glaucoma screenings to family members of patients across its 30+ hospitals located in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. The initiative aims to reach over 50,000 individuals, including at-risk family members of patients, ensuring widespread glaucoma awareness and early detection.

World Glaucoma Week serves as a global initiative to educate the public about glaucoma, a condition often referred to as the “silent thief of sight.” In India alone, 11.9 million individuals suffer from glaucoma, accounting for 12.8% of the nation’s blindness cases. Recognizing the genetic link in glaucoma cases, Eye-Q is expanding its initiative to provide screenings not just for individuals but also for their families. This family-focused effort not only emphasizes the importance of early detection but also encourages families to take preventive action together, aiming to reduce the risk of vision loss for future generations.